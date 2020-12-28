MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Regional 911 centers are getting back to normal operations after the Nashville bombing on Christmas day caused an AT&T power outage.
McCracken County emergency management director Jerome Mansfield said when 911 lines are down, they strategize with public safety officials to get people the help they need.
"Vital concern," Mansfield said. "That was the highest concern of all our city and county officials was to make a pathway for the caller to get through to someone that can help them."
Emergency Management provided an alternative number to 911. All medical calls were transferred to Mercy Regional, and all other emergencies were transferred to Kentucky State Police Post 1.
Lieutenant Dean Patterson said their dispatch had to use land lines and answered calls from other local agencies. Patterson said their equipment is maintained often, but network issues aren't preventable on their end.
"If we ever had this situation again, hey, we have kind of a road map of what to do," Patterson said. "It's something that you don't ever want to have to use. But again, that's why we plan to make sure we can get it up and running very quickly."
Mansfield and Patterson said collaboration is key. Keeping everyone safe is their number one priority.
Patterson said Kentucky State Police will hold a team meeting this week to discuss what went well and what they can do differently in situations like this one.