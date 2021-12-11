According to the KYTC, an emergency operations center has been established at CFSB in Mayfield.
Those in need of assistance should go to CFSB at 100 Dick Castleman Bypass, Mayfield, Ky.
TORNADO WATCH 559 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER
