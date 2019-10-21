LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A local community is preparing for overnight closures and weight restrictions on a major bridge.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said overnight closures will likely start around Nov. 1 for the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland in Livingston County.
The bridge practically divides the county, so drivers are already saying the closures will be an inconvenience.
Around 3,500 vehicles cross the bridge every day, including commuters, school buses, and emergency vehicles.
Smithland Fire Chief Bobby Curry said Smithland Fire and Rescue has some work to do before it closes.
"We're not going to be able to take all of our trucks across the bridge — our engines and then our wider trucks," said Curry. "We've got some smaller vehicles that we can [use] for fires and rescues on that side of the bridge."
Curry's department serves Smithland and assists departments across the bridge. The new weight restrictions mean only certain vehicles can cross it. The fire department has had to move required rescue equipment to its smaller vehicles for now. "It is very inconvenient, but we have to do what we have to do," said Curry.
KYTC spokesman Keith Todd said contractors have a plan. They will be working on the center beam below the bridge, which is bent from overweight trucks. "They will have to cut some holes in the deck to put the beams through that construction area, " said Todd. "It will then be covered back with concrete in the following morning and the metal plates."
Todd said the concrete will be cured enough that contractors can put metal plates on it, allowing traffic to resume, with both lanes open during the day.
Curry is already making moves ahead of the closure. "We've already been in contact with the Burna and Salem, they're our main agencies that we call for mutual aid," he said. "We've been already in contact with them. They know what's going to take place."
Curry also said they will have to get one of their two larger rescue boats to the department on the other side of the bridge.
The project is expected to take two weeks to complete, KYTC says. The bridge is expected to return to its 80,000-pound limit after repairs are complete.
Law enforcement officers have been asked to look out for drivers who disobey the weight restriction. Anyone found in violation of it can receive a citation.