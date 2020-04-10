Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES FROM 34 TO 37 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&