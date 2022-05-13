What do you think of the name Emma? What about Liam? Those were the top baby names for girls and boys in Kentucky last year, according to the Social Security Administration.
Liam was also the most popular boy's name across the U.S. For girls, Olivia topped the nationwide list. In Kentucky, Olivia was the second most popular girl name.
In Kentucky, the top five girls and boys names in Kentucky for 2021 were:
Most popular baby names in Kentucky in 2021
|Girls
|Boys
|Emma
|Liam
|Olivia
|James
|Amelia
|Elijah
|Ava
|William
|Charlotte
|Noah
Here are the top 10 baby names for 2021 in the United States:
Top 10 baby names of 2021 in the United States
|Girls
|Boys
|Olivia
|Liam
|Emma
|Noah
|Charlotte
|Oliver
|Amelia
|Elijah
|Ava
|James
|Sophia
|William
|Isabella
|Benjamin
|Mia
|Lucas
|Evelyn
|Henry
|Harper
|Theodore
If you visit the baby names list on the SSA website, you can see baby name popularity lists from previous years, and search your own name to see how popular it is and was over time.
The site also includes information parents should know about their child's social security number and how to sign up for your own social security account.
For more details, visit ssa.gov/oact/babynames.