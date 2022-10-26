PADUCAH — Paducah native Lee Emmons has been named the new director of philanthropy for the University of Kentucky's Western Kentucky region.
According to a Wednesday release, Emmons has over 30 years of experience in resource development, non-profit management, marketing, and telecommunications.
She recently served as vice president of institutional advancement at West Kentucky Community and Technical College and has been executive director of the Paducah Junior College Foundation since 2017.
Emmons is heavily involved in the local community as a member of the following organizations: the Rotary Club of Paducah, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Paducah Chapter of the NAACP. She has graduated from Leadership Paducah and is currently participating in Leadership Kentucky.
Emmons has won several awards for her work, including the Murray State University Non-Profit Leadership Studies Giving Back Engagement Award. Additionally, Paducah-River City Business and Professional Women named her a Woman of Achievement.
She holds a masters' degree organizational communication from Murray State University and a bachelors' in mass communication from Morehead State University, the release explained.
