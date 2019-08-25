Emotional Reaction to 14-year-old's death

Watch again

Marshall County, KY -- Tragedy struck Kentucky Dam Marina Sunday.

It was an end-of-summer lake day at the marina. But recreational boaters were joined on the water by rescue crews. A marina worker reported seeing a person go under water and never coming up.

After hours of searching, rescue crews found the body they identified as 14-year-old Brandon Martinez of Marshall County.

"We personally spoke with the mother and a sister and an uncle so right now they're dealing with their emotions concerning this incident," deputy coroner Curt Curtner said.

Curtner said as first responders, their priority is to comfort the family.

"We all have children and grandchildren this age, so we can't let emotions bother us when we're on our missions," Curtner said. "We just try to get them through the best we can and bring closure to the family."

The search is over but law enforcement will continue to investigate.

First responders believe Martinez died from drowning. Curtner said his mother told him she believes her son snuck out of the house. However, he said they will still do an autopsy. It is scheduled for tomorrow morning to confirm the cause of death.