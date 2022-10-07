HARRISBURG, IL — The public will come across employees and volunteers working in the Shawnee National Forest in developed and dispersed recreation sites and on forest service roads next to a sign that reads, "Traffic Survey Ahead."
The National Visitor Use Monitoring (NVUM) survey is being conducted on the forest, according to a Forest Service news release. It began on Oct. 1 and will go through Sept. 30, 2023.
The information gathered will be used for forest planning and local community tourism planning. It gives National Forest managers an idea of how many people recreate in the forest, what activities they engage in and how satisfied people were with their visits. Economic impact is also considered.
The survey gathers basic information. They are voluntary and confidential—names are not included.
Interviews last about 10 minutes. Questions include: where you recreated, how many people traveled with you, how long you were there, what other sites you visited in the forest and how satisfied you were. About a third of visitors will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip.
Information about the National Visitor Use Monitoring program can be found at www.fs.fed.us/recreation/programs/nvum.