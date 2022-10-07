Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible Saturday night... Persistent north winds and a few clouds are still expected to keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday morning for widespread frost along and south of a line from Cape Girardeau to Madisonville. However, some patchy frost will be possible in sheltered areas. More widespread frost is still expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures may even dip to near or below freezing in a few areas in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could be damaged or killed.