PADUCAH — Kentucky's unemployment rate stands at 3.9%. That's the lowest rate ever recorded in the state, and we're seeing the effects in real time.
Only 17 job seekers attended the Kentucky Career Center job fair Tuesday, but there are still plenty of opportunities for people looking for work. Six employers were there, ready for people looking to land a job.
"We have everything from builder positions to accounting clerks to staff accounts positions," says Jennifer Quillen with Graceland Portable Buildings.
This job fair is hosted every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Quillen says she is hopeful for this fair and others in the future.
"I'm hopeful to meet a variety of people from our area who are currently seeking jobs in our area," she says.
While this is her first job fair, she says connecting is her main goal. "I just really like to try to get to know the person and then kind of dig into what their interest are, like what do you want do, where do you want to be," she says.
Jenny Shell was there representing Genova USA. She says the fair was an opportunity to meet applicants face to face. "I like that kind of application process, meeting someone you kind of get to know them and hear a little about their job history," says Shell.
Employers recommend that when attending job fairs, you come prepared with your resume and a positive attitude.
"When someone leaves here today I want them to feel like, you know, they had an opportunity to meet their future employer," says Quillen.