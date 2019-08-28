MARION, IL- Your safety and your rights, that's what employers are thinking about in the midst of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois. Employers are spending the next few months examining their drug policy to make sure it protects them and you.
Recreational marijuana was the topic of a symposium in Marion, Illinois.
The Illinois Mining Institute hosted it for people like Jim Webb, who works for a power plant.
He came to learn how to apply the new law in the workplace, once marijuana is legal.
"We realize that change is hard sometimes but change is happening so we have to adapt with the times. We don't want to infringe on legal rights," said President of Illinois Mining Institute Jim Webb.
Many of the industry leaders represented at the symposium utilize big machines in the workplace. Their main concern is safety. They want to make sure that when their employees comes to work they are not impaired.
If people aren't alert or impaired by some substance they could easily run over somebody or hurt themselves or maybe drive off the high wall or something," said Webb.
Here's what you need to know.
Employers cannot randomly drug test for marijuana without reasonable suspicion.
The Executive Director for Rehabilitation Occupation Medicine Verlinda Henshaw at SIH said right now managers should focus on examining their drug policy.
"You need to have a rock solid drug policy. You really need to make sure your drug policy is clear and in the confines of the law,"said Henshaw
Attorney Shari Rhode said these signs might give managers reasonable suspicion.
"It may be somebody walking differently, having problems with balance, trouble with speech and concentration and it's unusual," said Rhode.
"We just want to stay within the law and treat everybody fair," said Webb.
If an employee is accused of being under the influence at work the law says that employee must be given the opportunity to respond to the accusations before any further action can be taken.