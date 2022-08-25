PADUCAH — The Empty Bowls project connects artists, community members, and local restaurants- all to help feed the hungry in our neighborhoods. The yearly event is coming up this Saturday, August 27th at the Paducah Convention Center.
According to Empty Bowls director and local ceramicist -or, as he likes to say, 'mud poet'— Michael Terra, the project is an international one. He says it happens all over the world, but individual communities host their own versions of the event.
He says in Paducah, regional artists donate handmade bowls to the cause. Attendees will then have the opportunity to choose their own special, handmade bowl- one of over a thousand at the event. Once they pick out a bowl, attendees will continue on inside, where they'll be greeted by numerous local restaurants waiting to fill that bowl with a delicious meal.
Proceeds from the project go to Paducah's community kitchen, which serves free lunch for everyone Monday-Friday.
Terra said as a child, his family struggled financially, and he was keenly aware that his neighbors didn't always know where their next meal was coming from. He sees the same thing happening in Paducah today, remarking:
Terra remains hopeful food security can improve in Paducah, confidently remarking, "We can do this."
As Local 6 recently reported, requests for food assistance in Paducah have increased dramatically as inflation hit households hard, and food pantries can't always keep up.
Proceeds from The Empty Bowls Project may be able to take a little bit of financial stress off our community kitchen, allowing more of our neighbors to fill their own bowls with a delicious meal.
Tickets for the empty bowls project are $18 and can be purchased at the door. Ticket sales begin at 11 a.m. and doors open at 11:30.