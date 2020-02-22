PADUCAH -- The 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser brought the community together to eat for a good cause.
Guests bought a ticket and got to choose their own handmade bowl before going around the room to fill up their bowl with food from various restaurants from around town.
All of the money raised went to Community Kitchen to help feed those in need.
Event organizer Michael Terra said it's humbling to the see the event grow each year.
"What I have seen from this community is such enormous compassion, such commitment to hospitality, such depth of character, I can't even begin to tell you," Terra said.
He says Empty Bowls has raised about $200,000 for Community Kitchen since the project began.