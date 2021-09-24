MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An end-of-life care professional was arrested after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says she stole pain medication from a patient.
Deputies received a call during the overnight hours Thursday from the patient who is receiving end-of-life care at their home on Old Mayfield Road. The sheriff's office says the patient suspected their caretaker, 43-year-old Megan Hutcheson, was stealing morphine. Investigators also spoke with a supervisor with the company Hutcheson worked for Friday morning. The sheriff's office says the supervisor was also suspicious of Hutcheson.
Hutcheson is accused of stealing some of the patient's morphine and ingesting it herself. The sheriff's office did not say how much morphine was stolen.
Detectives located Hutcheson at her home on Jefferson Street Friday, and arrested her on a charge of theft of a controlled substance.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is not yet complete, and more charges may be filed later.