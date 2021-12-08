PADUCAH — Six Paducah Tilghman High School juniors have been selected as Class XII participants in the 2021 PaxtonScholars Program, the McCracken County Community Career Endowment announced Wednesday.
The scholars named are Justice Campbell, Kauri Whitfield, Dasia Garland, Coy Booker, Christopher Allen and Joemari Starks. In a news release, Paducah Public Schools says the six students were chosen from 19 applications submitted by African American juniors enrolled in McCracken County Schools and Paducah Public Schools.
The PaxtonScholars Program aims to elevate African American students' self-esteem, enhance advocacy from parents and guardians, promote interaction between peers and mentors and help students maintain and improve their academic performance as they prepare for the transition to college.
The scholars will receive college scholarship funds based on their GPAs during their junior and senior years of high school and through the first two semesters of college. Each scholar will also be presented with a laptop suitable for college.
MCCCE is a local nonprofit that formed in 2006 after receiving a $1 million endowment established at the Community Foundation of West Kentucky by the late Fred Paxton and his wife, Peggy Paxton. The endowment also awards scholarships and educational aid to students looking to continue their post-secondary education. The Fred and Peggy Paxton Non-Endowed Fund also contributes to the PaxtonScholars program.
To support MCCCE, donations can be sent to: The Administrator of the Paxton Endowment: The Community Foundation of West Kentucky at P.O. Box 7901, Paducah, Kentucky 42002-7901 or directly to: MCCCE Inc. at 300 South 3rd St., Paducah, Kentucky 42003.