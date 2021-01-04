As many families continue to struggle to pay their bills due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Crisis Program — or LIHEAP — on Monday began accepting applications in Kentucky.
Jenny Rushing, the Community Services Block Grant Director for West Kentucky Allied Services, says West Kentucky Allied Services can help families with their electric, natural gas or propane bills through LIHEAP.
To apply for aid through through the program, you must be able to show social security cards for everyone in your household and have all of the previous month's past due notices for electric and natural gas monthly bills. Or, for those who have prepaid electricity, you must be below $25 on your balance. Propane must be below 20% of your tank.
Rushing says if your utility company does not send out second notices, you must be within four days of being disconnected to received help through the program.
You can contact your local West Kentucky Allied Services office to set up an appointment.