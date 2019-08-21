MASSAC COUNTY, IL — Electric services company Vistra Energy will close four coal-fired power plants in Illinois.
Vistra is the parent company to Dynegy, which owns the Joppa Steam Plant in Masac County, Illinois. That plant is not closing.
In a news release Wednesday, Vistra announced it is closing its Coffeen Power Plant, Duck Creek Power Plant in Canton, Havana Power Plant, and Hennepin Power Plant. The company says the plants have to close because of revisions to the Illinois Pollution Control Board's multi-pollutant standard rule, which regulates emissions. The news release says closing the plants will help reduce the company's annual allowable sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions to comply with the rule.
Vistra says about 300 jobs will be eliminated across the four plants that are closing. The company says it is providing outplacement services to employees affected and working with state workforce agencies.