FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has announced several enhancements to Kentucky’s crime victim-notification system, made possible through a federal grant awarded last year.
New features to the Victim Information and Notification Everyday, or VINE, system include a voice search option, enhanced security, a personalized watch list and a zip code and county provider search feature, state Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey said.
“Kentucky Enhanced VINE provides another step forward on our journey to make Kentucky a safer place for all of our families,” Harvey said. “By working together, we will be able to reduce violent crime and its impact on victims.”
VINE is a free and automatic notification for victims that provides custody status updates involving their offenders via email, phone call and text messages.
In 2020, Kentucky VINE searches totaled more than 2.1 million and the total number of notifications was 322,899. In the last year there have been 74,682 new registrations.