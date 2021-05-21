PADUCAH — Crews from the Engineering and Public Works Departments in Paducah have installed the signs for the Entertainment Destination Center in downtown Paducah.
The city says in a Facebook post that it hopes to receive state approval for a license in less than two weeks.
The EDC is a state license allowing to-go alcoholic drinks in designated cups from participating businesses to be carried within a specific area of Paducah's downtown.
The city says it would be a new way to enjoy downtown as you browse local businesses and enjoy the riverfront.
