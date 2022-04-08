SIKESTON, MO — Organizers have announced the entertainment lineup for this year's Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Acts appearing at the August event include rapper Lil Jon.
“We are excited to bring hip-hop style music back again to the Sikeston Rodeo.” said Rodeo Chairman Dwight Bizzell “We believe Lil Jon will be a hit this year.”
Known for hits like "Salt Shaker," "Get Low," "Yeah!" and "Turn Down for What," Lil Jon is a five-time Grammy nominee. In 2004, he won the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Usher and Ludacris for "Yeah!"
The lineup also includes country music singer songwriter Jordan Davis, country music singer Elvie Shane, and country-rock singer songwriter Koe Wetzel.
Davis has been named an "artist to watch" by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, rodeo organizers say. He released his certified gold album "Home State" in 2018.
Shane is a Kentucky native, and the music video for his song "My Boy" is nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
Organizers describe Wetzel's music as a blend of grunge, country and Americana. His third album, "Sellout" was released in 2020 as his major label debut.
The rodeo will be held Aug. 10-13.
Davis will perform Aug. 10, Shane will perform Aug. 11, Lil Jon will perform Aug. 12 and Wetzel will perform Aug. 13.
For more information about the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, including rodeo events ant ticket prices, visit sikestonrodeo.com.