Weather Alert

...Patchy Frost and Near Freezing Temperatures Possible Tonight.. Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east overnight as cold air moves in and across the area. Early morning low temperatures may dip near freezing. Also, if winds diminish, some patchy frost could develop in far southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, southwest Indiana, and far southeast Illinois. While frost development or freezing temperatures may only last up to a couple hours, sensitive or tender young early plants or crops may be susceptible.