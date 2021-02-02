PADUCAH — The environmental assessment is underway for the riverboat excursion dock for which the city of Paducah was awarded more than $10 million in federal funding.
Paducah Main Street shared the update in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The project is part of the $10.4 million B.U.I.L.D. grant Paducah received to enhance the riverfront and building the landing area for riverboats.
Once the assessment is completed and approved, which will hopefully be later this year, the funding will be authorized to hire a consulting firm.