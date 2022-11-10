MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Southbound Interstate 69 remains under a lane restriction near the Graves County, Marshall County line after an early morning tanker truck crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The cabinet first alerted drivers about the crash around 1:12 a.m. Thursday. The cabinet says the semitrailer was partially blocking the southbound lanes on I-69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.
In an update sent shortly before 3 p.m., KYTC says the commercial vehicle has been removed from the roadway, but the lane restriction is expected to remain in place until about 6 p.m.
The tanker truck was hauling liquid asphalt, and the cargo had to be offloaded before the vehicle could be removed from the area, KYTC says.
Now that the truck has been removed, KYTC says a "substantial amount" of environmental cleanup work remains.
The roadway will remain under a lane restriction until the cleanup work is complete.