The Environmental Protection Agency is asking for public comment on proposed national drinking water regulations that would limit the amount of PFAS (commonly referred to as "forever chemicals)" in drinking water to the lowest level tests can detect.
The EPA says this action would save thousands of lives and prevent serious illness.
According to their supplementary information on the chemicals, per- and polyfluorinated substances are a group of a synthetic chemicals first introduced in the 1940s.
The EPA says scientific evidence indicates exposure to these chemicals above a certain level can result in low birthweight and other developmental issues; negative impacts on reproduction; impacts on liver, thyroid, and immune function; and an increased risk of cardiovascular or other types of cancers.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are thousands of different kinds of PFAS, but the most common are PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctanoic sulfonic acid).
WDHS says because of their heat, grease, and water resistance, PFAS have been widely used in commercial products and industrial processes. And while the use of PFOA and PFOS specifically have been mostly phased out, the chemicals remain in the environment. Additionally, other types of PFAS have been substituted in place of PFOA and PFOS.
Products made with these chemicals can include water resistant fabrics, cleaning products, nonstick cookware, shampoo, dental floss, nail polish, makeup, stain resistant coatings, and more.
PFAS are known to be highly stable and resistant to degradation — meaning they don't break down in the environment easily. Instead, according to the Kentucky Academy of Science, "they continually accumulate in soil and water, in the food supply, and even in human bloodstreams."
Consumers can be exposed to the chemicals through products, occupational contact, or by consuming food and water contaminated with them.
The EPA's proposed rules seek to limit the amount of PFOA and PFOS in drinking water to the lowest amount that can be reliably tested - four parts per trillion. Additionally, they seek to regulate the combined amount of four other kinds of PFAS.
The public comment period on these proposals runs through May 30. To read the EPA's proposed rule and comment, click here.