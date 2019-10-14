Watch again

EQUALITY,IL — With the cooler weather, many people are heading to Garden of the Gods in Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.

The Equality, Illinois, Fire Department wants you to be safe. Recently, a woman from Indiana fell to her death in the park.

The department says the rope rescue equipment it uses needs to be replaced.

Rope rescues at Garden of the Gods keep the department busy. Fire Chief Cole Baker said they respond to injuries from falls throughout the year. That's why it's important they’re prepared for any kind of rescue.

"When someone is still alive and in critical condition, every minute you're down there to get the person out is very critical," said Baker.

The fire department is raising $12,000 for a new rope rescue kit.

Tanner Dalechek visits Garden of the Gods twice a year. He said you can't underestimate the value of good equipment. "If I have that extra padded knowledge that if anything were to happen that they'll be able to rescue me, that definitely eases the worry," said Dalechek.

The rope rescue kit should be replaced every 10 years. If it isn't, the equipment could fail.

"The basket is old and outdated. It gets the job done, but it's just not very good for what we are doing, which is vertical lifts," said Baker.

Baker said the new equipment is worth the community's investment, because you never know when you might be the one who needs help.

"We are in desperate need of this equipment. Whether it ever has to be for them or a family member, any help we can get is highly appreciated," said Baker.