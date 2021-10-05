LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY– The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to provide information regarding a theft in the storage yard of the Livingston County Road Department Garage.
The incident happened between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The perpetrators stole a white 2019 Freightliner Dump Truck, a Case backhoe (model Super N/580) and a 2004 Flat bed equipment trailer.
If you have any information regarding this theft please call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2122.