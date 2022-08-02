NBC News is projecting Eric Schmitt as the winner of the Republican primary for Senate in Missouri.
With 37% of the expected vote in, Schmitt — who is currently the state's attorney general — has 43.4% of the vote.
That puts him ahead of U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler's 23.6% and former Gov. Eric Greitens' 19.6%.
Schmitt will move to the general election, where he hopes to succeed GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.
Blunt is not seeking reelection.
The Democratic primary remains too close to call as of this writing.
CNN and the Associated Press are also projecting a primary win for Schmitt.