Kentucky Lottery officials say a vendor software issue affecting some lottery vending machines has caused tickets for a game sold Sunday and Monday to have wrong images which were not part of the game.
Officials say this led players to believe they won prizes – when they have not won or won a different prize.
Officials says the game affected is Tic Tac Cash, part of the Fast Play family of games. Officials say Fast Play games are printed at a terminal or vending machine and work like a Scratch-off ticket where a player immediately knows if they have won by matching symbols on the ticket.
Here are the symbols that are part of the official game rules that can appear on each ticket:
Officials say tickets with errors had images not in the game, including double exclamation marks and half a star with a single exclamation mark.
Kentucky Lottery says the error in printing came after a software upgrade on Sunday morning by game vendor IGT, who holds the contract to manage all terminal-based games for the Kentucky Lottery.
Kentucky Lottery says close to 500 tickets, which were only printed at lottery vending machines, contained the error symbols that were not part of the Tic Tac Cash game.
This caused some tickets to appear to have the invalid images match, leading players to believe a variety of prizes have been won. Kentucky Lottery says when the tickets are scanned through, they do show the correct prize amount for that play.
Sales of the game were stopped before noon Monday according to Kentucky Lottery who says a software fix by IGT was put into place later that day in the vending machines affected by the issue.
The state law which governs Kentucky Lottery operations (KRS 154A.110) states, “No prize shall be paid arising from claimed tickets … that are produced or issued in error.”
However, IGT says it has proposed a program for players affected by the error. If you were affected, send an email to help@kylottery.com with details, or call the Kentucky Lottery customer service hotline at 877-789-4532.