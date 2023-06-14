INMATE BM 2.jpg

Dorsey Jacob Hutson 

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — An inmate who escaped from the Calloway County Jail on Sunday has been taken back into custody, Kentucky State Police troopers announced Wednesday. 

KSP Post 1 says Dorsey J. Hutson was found and detained in Effingham, Illinois. 

Hutson escaped from the jail around 4:39 a.m. Sunday.

Jailer Ken Claud told Local 6 Hutson managed to disable an exit door and sneak out when a deputy left the room to pick up a cart of food. 

