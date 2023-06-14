CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — An inmate who escaped from the Calloway County Jail on Sunday has been taken back into custody, Kentucky State Police troopers announced Wednesday.
KSP Post 1 says Dorsey J. Hutson was found and detained in Effingham, Illinois.
Hutson escaped from the jail around 4:39 a.m. Sunday.
Jailer Ken Claud told Local 6 Hutson managed to disable an exit door and sneak out when a deputy left the room to pick up a cart of food.
