HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police say a Christian County inmate was captured Friday, one week after he escaped while on work release.
On Jan. 10, 38-year-old Wayne Eldridge Weeks left the Senior Citizens Center in Hopkinsville where he was on work release from the Christian County Detention Center.
On Friday, Jan. 17, state police say Weeks was found after KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call reporting a suspicious person at a gas station in Smiths Grove.
A trooper responding to the call found Weeks, who KSP says was then arrested without incident and jailed in the Warren County Detention Center.