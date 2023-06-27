UNION CITY, TN — Two men who escaped from the Henry County, Tennessee, Jail are back in custody, the local sheriff's office says.
One of the men, Ronnie Sharp, was arrested in Union City, Tennessee, Tuesday after the Henry County Sheriff's Office says he led police on a brief foot chase. Investigators with the Union City Police Department, the Obion County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service took him into custody.
The other man, Joshua Harris, was arrested Monday after investigators found him in the area of Highway 79 North and Nobles Road, the Henry County Sheriff's Office announced late Monday night.
Sharp and Harris had escaped from the jail by climbing through the ceiling above their cell, then prying open a skylight on the roof, the sheriff's office announced Monday morning. Both were accused of stealing a pickup truck from a location on Highway 69 North.
The sheriff's office said Harris was in jail for violation of sentence and had a previous history of evading arrest, and Sharp was in jail on pending charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, and more.