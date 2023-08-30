MADISONVILLE, KY — An inmate who walked away from a work release program in Hopkins County, Kentucky, earlier this month has been apprehended, Kentucky State Police Post 2 announced Wednesday.
Investigators said the inmate, 41-year-old Charles A. Woodward of Madisonville, left a work release program on Aug. 17 at Madisonville Tire and Retreading. Woodward was serving a sentence after he was convicted of two counts of burglary and three counts of theft by unlawful taking.
The Madisonville Police Department found and apprehended Woodward around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, KSP Post 2 announced, and he was again jailed in the Hopkins County Detention Center.
Woodward now faces a charge of second-degree escape.