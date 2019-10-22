CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY -- Law enforcement are looking for an escaped Christian County Jail inmate.
61-year-old Creadell Hubbard escaped through the heating and cooling system sometime Monday night.
An orange jumpsuit was found in the air duct of the jail.
Kentucky State Police say he has a violent criminal history.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Hubbard is 5'10" tall, 195 pounds, with black and gray hair.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.