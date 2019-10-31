MURRAY, KY -- Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from work detail in Calloway County.
Henry Rickard Jr. was last seen driving a Calloway County Road Department truck in the area of Sycamore Industrial Road in Murray.
Around 1 p.m., that truck was found abandoned near the community of Buchanan, Tennessee.
Law enforcement are now looking for Rickard in the Buchanan area.
He has family in west Tennessee but his destination is unknown.
Rickard is 5'7" tall, 140 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.
He was incarcerated for drug and weapon charges.
Rickard should be considered dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.