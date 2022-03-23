MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An inmate who escaped from the Marshall County Jail last week has been arrested in Logan County, the Kentucky State Police says.
Troopers began searching for the inmate, Gregory S. Sullivan, after he escaped from the detention facility sometime late the night of March 15. Before he escaped, troopers said Sullivan was last seen at the jail at 11 that night.
Sullivan was in the jail serving a sentence for charges of receiving stolen property and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, state police say.
KSP announced Wednesday night that deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department have found and arrested Sullivan, and he was jailed in the Logan County Detention Center.
According to the detention center's roster, Sullivan was arrested on Tuesday.