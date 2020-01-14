UPDATE: A Marshall County inmate who walked away from a work release program Monday afternoon has been arrested Tuesday, Kentucky State Police say.
Robert Fritz walked away from work release at the Marshall County Animal Shelter on Monday. Tuesday, state police say Fritz was found sitting in a stolen pickup truck in Shelby County, Kentucky.
KSP says a stolen vehicle was reported Monday night in Marshall County not far from where Fritz was last seen. The OnStar equipped vehicle was tracked to a rest area in Shelby County. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Shelby County sheriff's deputies found the stolen GMC Sierra — with Fritz sitting inside.
Troopers say the inmate was arrested without further incident, and he was jailed in the Shelby County Detention Center.
He now faces multiple charges in Shelby County, in addition to the Marshall County warrant for second-degree escape, KSP says.
BENTON, KY — Kentucky State Police are looking for a Marshall County inmate who walked away Monday afternoon.
Around 12:40 p.m., 40-year-old Robert Fritz of Louisville, walked away from a work release program at the Marshall County Animal Shelter at 839 Benton-Briensburg Road in Benton.
Fritz is 6'2" tall, 215 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, red shoes, and a red shirt.
Fritz could be driving in a white Dodge pickup truck with a camper top.
If you see him, call Kentucky State Police Post at 270-856-3721.