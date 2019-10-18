Christopher Peevyhouse

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Jail inmate who walked away from the building where the jail holds its welding classes Wednesday afternoon is back in custody Friday. 

Authorities said the inmate — Christopher Peevyhouse, — walked away from the facility at 2400 Washington St. in Paducah around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday

Friday, McCracken County Jailer David Knight said Peevyhouse was found around 1:04 p.m. walking down South Gum Springs Road. He was taken into custody and jailed on his original charges, plus a new charge of second-degree escape. 

In his news release announcing the capture Friday, Knight thanked the McCracken County Sheriff's Department and Kentucky State Police for their help in the search for the inmate. 

