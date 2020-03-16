CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY -- Kentucky State Police say a Christian County Detention Center inmate who escaped while on work release is back in custody tonight.
47-year-old Devon Kendrick of Hopkinsville escaped after his employer dropped him off at the front entrance of the jail. That happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. Kentucky State Police were notified that he was missing around 7 a.m. Monday. Kendrick was in the jail for flagrant non-support.
Kentucky State Police say Kendrick was found at a home on Cottage Street in Hopkinsville around 5:30 p.m. Monday. He was found and arrested by officers with the Hopkinsville Police Department.