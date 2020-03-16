CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY -- Kentucky State Police are looking for a Christian County Detention Center inmate who escaped while on work release.
47-year-old Devon Kendrick of Hopkinsville was last seen when his employer dropped him off at the front entrance of the jail.
This happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. Kentucky State Police were called that he was missing around 7 a.m. Monday.
Kendrick is 5'7" tall, 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was in the jail for flagrant non-support.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.