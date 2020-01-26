LOS ANGELES, CA - UPDATE: ESPN'S Adrian Wojnarowski confirms that one of Bryant's daughters was on the helicopter when it crashed. He tweeted that Bryant was traveling to his daughter Gianna's basketball game with her, another player, and another parent when the plane crashed. Everyone on board died.
ESPN'S Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski has confirmed on Twitter that former NBA player Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles.
NBC News has been reporting about a deadly helicopter crash in the Calabasas area. They say all five people on board have died.