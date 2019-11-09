MURRAY, KY— Several white foster parents spent their Saturday morning at Murray State University for a special ethnic hair care training.
Foster parents like Trace and Tiffany Croft said it can be a bit of a culture shock, fostering black children, especially when it comes to hair.
They have six children, with a few of their own.
"We have three African American children and we weren't sure what to do with their hair when we first got them," said Trace. "When they were placed in our house, we were lost, now we've learned a little bit, but this training is going to bring it all together for us.
Keandra Dillard taught the two-hour class. She is a Murray State Student studying social work.
As part of her internship, she helped people learn about ethnic hair.
"I feel like, with white families, it will give them more confidence to have children of color in their homes," said Dillard.
Dillard was accompanied by her Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters, who displayed their hairstyles and curl patterns as examples.
The odds of having blended foster families in our region are high.
The Department of Community Based Services reports that just over 150 African American children in our region are in foster homes.
Most of them have white foster parents.
Dillard said there is a couple of things these foster parents need to know to better educate them on their foster children.
"The very first thing I would say is keep it moisturized that’s one thing that’s really hard with our hair, and I use the holy grail of coconut oil," laughed Dillard.
"I feel like with African American's hair, it's a big part of our identity," said Dillard.
Dillard said the styling of hair can be a mega boost for someone's self-esteem or confidence when it comes to wearing their hair, which is what they want for these children.
The Croft family celebrated exactly one year with their foster kids on Nov. 9.
They said, as fosters, they want their children to be adopted, but that will not stop them from loving their kids.
"The little time that we're with them, we want to make a big difference in their lives."
These parents hope to soak in all the knowledge they can to help their kids.
Tiffany said the class shows that people are prioritizing their foster children and truly concerned about the proper care for their kids.
"It should never be a deciding factor whether or not you're going to say yes or no [to fostering] because you don't know how to do their hair," said Tiffany. "So I think this important so that we are more prepared for any call that we get."
There a lot of kids in the Local 6 region that need a foster home.
If you are interested in learning more about fostering, visit the Department of Community Based Services website.