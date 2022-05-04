ASSOCIATED PRESS — More than 100 people from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and nearby areas were evacuated on Tuesday to Zaporizhzhia, in an operation carried out by the United Nations and the International Red Cross.
Anna, 29, her two children and her mother arrived in Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday after spending two months in the plant.
Anna's mother and grandmother to one-year-old Ivan and nine-year-old Veronika described the situation at the plant as "hell."
Anna's husband, a serviceman, is still inside Azovstal, fighting.
"It was scary because they were constantly shelling us, and during the daytime or nighttime the kids did not sleep. They were crying," she explained while feeding her baby boy inside the tent at the reception center for displaced people.
"We thought we would not come out of there," she added.
They had food once a day or twice when possible, and there was no water. They had electricity through the generators the workers of the plant provided.
Anna described the children as "zombies" crying day and night, and explained that after living two months without seeing the sun, a lot of people started having physical and mental health issues.
Anna, her children and her mother will move to Zhytomyr in central Ukraine, while they wait for her husband to be rescued.
Other relatives of militaries and servicemen trapped inside the Azovstal plant showed up in Zaporizhzhia while the displaced were arriving to demand the rescue of their sons, husbands and brothers.
Carrying a Ukrainian flag and banners in English reading "Save the military of Mariupol," the group of women complained that the servicemen inside the plant "were forgotten."
In addition to the military, civilians are still trapped in the plant, according to some of the displaced that were rescued and the United Nations.
Osnat Lubrani, the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, confirmed that more than 100 people were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in what she called a very "complicated" operation.
"I am, however, worried that not all of the civilians are out," she said, adding that some were afraid of leaving.
Lubrani hoped the safe evacuation of people on Tuesday encourages other civilians still inside Azovstal to go out if a new convoy is organized to rescue more people.
The evacuees were receiving humanitarian assistance, including health and psychological care at their arrival.
Some of the evacuees opted to be dropped off before arriving in the city, which is in government-controlled territory, Lubrani said in a statement.
The Russian military, which has resumed its attack on the Azovstal steel works following the humanitarian corridor which allowed people to be evacuated, says its artillery has hit over 400 Ukrainian targets during the last day.
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in the east has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around.
Both Ukraine and the Moscow-backed rebels fighting in the east also have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.