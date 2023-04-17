CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Tough Talks: That was the name of an event held at Crittenden County High School Monday centered on fentanyl and the overdoses and deaths the drug has caused in the area.
Overdoses and deaths from the drug have been climbing higher each year.
"It's blowing up. It's here. It's in the small communities just like it's in Nashville, Louisville, Atlanta, Bowling Green. All the areas are being affected by fentanyl," said critical care paramedic and paramedic field supervisor Michael Lasala.
Organizers and presenters said the event at the high school is important because they want to reach as many students as possible to spread awareness and hopefully keep people safe.
Lasala stressed that the best way to stay safe is to say no to drugs.