FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kroger and other grocery stores are participating in an event that aims to collect donations for domestic violence shelters around Kentucky.
Shop and Share will be held Saturday at Kroger stores across the state as well as select Food City, Super Dollar, IGA and Save-a-Lot locations, according to a statement from Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear, who encouraged people shopping at those locations to participate.
Shoppers can buy from a list of items needed by domestic violence shelters and then share by dropping them at each store’s collection site, the statement said.
Volunteers will deliver the donations to 15 regional shelters around the state.
“I encourage Kentuckians to join me on Feb. 12 by visiting their local Kroger or participating store and donating items to help make a difference in the lives of those in need,” Beshear said.
The program is in its 13th year.