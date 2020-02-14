WEST KENTUCKY — Nearly 200 feet long and carrying hundreds of tons: an unusual sight made its way through west Kentucky Friday.
A superload transport — 195 feet long with a 19-axle trailer — is hauling a 400,000-pound, 17-and-a-half-feet-tall chemical storage container from near Cincinnati, Ohio, to Aberdeen, Mississippi. The load is so big that it could not fit under highway overpasses. So, the superload had to rely on rural roads.
On Friday, the transport slowly traveled on Kentucky 120 into Marion in Crittenden County, then continued south on U.S. 641 through Fredonia in Caldwell County. The superload later traveled briefly on U.S. 62 through Eddyville in Lyon County before turning onto Kentucky 93.
Keith Todd, public information officer for District 1 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said the superload truck reached its pit stop near Cerulean in Trigg County Friday afternoon.
Miller Transportation, which is operating the superload, said the trailer needs some repairs before it can return to the road. It likely won't resume travel until sometime Sunday or Monday.
During its roughly 50-mile journey Friday, the superload transport was escorted by support vehicles and law enforcement. Because of the chemical storage container's width, the vehicle required two lanes. And because of the load's height, crews used sticks to raise power lines and a bucket truck to raise traffic lights, so the transport can get through.
The massive truck drew spectators wherever it went. One of them was Sharon Tressel, who saw the superload while she was working at BB&T in Eddyville.
"It was an amazing thing to see," said Tressel. "It was quite exciting. We were all glued to the window. Everybody had their cameras out."
Tressel's colleague, Allie Powell, recorded the truck passing by.
"I've never seen an object on a vehicle that big," said Powell, who initially guessed the chemical storage container was about 20 tons. The actual weight is 200 tons.
"That's pretty cool that we get to witness something like that in these small little towns," said Powell.
But it's not just the superload's carrying capacity that left a lasting impression.
"Just how massive it was — is more than anything. How that it could go on these rural route roads. And to be as huge and large as it was, and to make the turns," said Tressel.
The superload transport has already been traveling for nine days, Todd said. After it resumes its journey either Sunday or Monday, the truck will travel on Kentucky 276, then on U.S. 68 to Cadiz, where it will take Kentucky 139 to Tennessee. The crew expects to reach its destination in Mississippi in about a week.