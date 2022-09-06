The 58th season of Days of our Lives is transitioning over to NBC streaming service, PeacockTV, starting on September 12, 2022.
New episodes of the show will be available on Peacock at 6 a.m. on weekdays, and the past 100 episodes of the show will be made available on a rolling basis.
The transition to Peacock is an NBC network decision, not a WPSD-TV decision.
If you have questions, concerns, or complaints about the transition, a customer care line has been established for you to provide feedback and get answers to your questions. Throughout this article, you will see words or phrases that are bolded and underlined. When you see a bolded and underlined word or phrase, clicking on it will send you to a related website that you might find helpful.
Peacock is a paid subscription service, similar to Netflix or Hulu. When you subscribe to Peacock, you will be charged a monthly fee until you cancel your subscription.
Peacock subscribers have the option to choose between two different Peacock subscriptions when they sign up.
Peacock Premium
- $4.99/month or $49.99/year
- Includes hit shows and movies
- Includes live sport events
- Has ads
Peacock Premium Plus
- $9.99/month or $99.99/year
- Includes hit shows, movies, and live sports events
- Allows users to download and watch select shows and movies offline
- No ads, with a very few exceptions
Right now, new Peacock subscribers who sign up in September are able to take advantage of a special, limited-time pricing offer. All new Peacock Premium customers will be able to sign up for $1.99/month or $19.99/year.
Transitioning over to Peacock may be a big change for Days of our Lives viewers, and it might seem a bit daunting. NBC says there are a lot of perks to the change, and they're encouraging viewers to be open-minded.
Not only will Peacock Subscribers have on-demand access to Days of our Lives, they'll be able to enjoy many other popular shows and movies whenever they want. Yellowstone, Modern Family, Law and Order SVU, Two and a Half Men, Downtown Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, and many more shows will be available for subscribers to stream whenever is convenient for them. There are hundreds of movies available to watch as well. In fact, over 80,000 hours of movies, tv shows, and more are available on the service. Plus, Peacock features 50 always-on channels, letting viewers have a more typical TV experience.
Episodes of Days of our Lives will never be interrupted by breaking weather or news on Peacock and since you can watch them anytime, you won't be tied down to your TV when a new episode is set to air.
Subscribers can watch Peacock on several different supported devices, including Smart TVs, computers, phones, tablets, and even gaming consoles.
Several shows are available on Peacock for free, no credit-card required. All you have to do to watch them is create an account. It may be helpful to use the free version of Peacock for a few days to help you decide if you would like to subscribe to a paid version.
If you would like to sign up for PeacockTV and have questions about it, there are a few different ways for you to get help. You can call the toll-free customer care line at (855) 597-1827. You can also find helpful articles and connect with a live agent through chat on PeacockTV's help website. Click the link and navigate to the yellow button on the bottom right-hand side of the help website to chat with a live agent. Links have been provided in this article to help you navigate and learn more about the transition. Make sure to bookmark this article or save the information you might need later.
Once again, the transition to Peacock is an NBC network decision, not a WPSD-TV decision.