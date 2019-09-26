LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- An ex-husband and wife were charged after deputies say they got into a fight.
On September 20, Livingston County Sheriff's deputies were called to 922 Rolling Meadows in Grand Rivers on report of a man who was stabbed.
40-year-old Shane Hoffman was found with a stab wound to his stomach.
Deputies say Shane was stabbed with a wood chisel during an argument with 36-year-old Marci Hoffman, his ex-wife.
Deputies then went to the home and found that Marci had several injuries to her face due to the fight.
Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
On Wednesday, both Shane and Marci were charged in connection to the fight.
Marci was charged with assault 2nd degree (domestic violence) and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Shane was charged with assault 4th degree (domestic violence). He was released due to having serious injuries.