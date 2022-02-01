LOUISVILLE, KY — A former Louisville police officer was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty in August to violating the Constitution by using unreasonable force when he hit a protester in the back of the head with a riot stick.
The incident happened during a protest on May 31, 2020, over the death of Breonna Taylor.
The former officer, 34-year-old Cory Evans, was working as part of a Louisville Metro Police Department Special Response Team. Federal prosecutors say Evans followed a group of people around downtown Louisville to execute arrests for violating a 9 p.m. curfew that was in place at the time and for unlawful assembly. Prosecutors say a man in the group surrendered for arrest at an intersection by kneeling and putting his hands in the air. Evans struck the kneeling man on the back of the head with a riot stick, causing a gash on the back of the man's head that the Courier Journal reports required three staples to close and caused the man to lose his hearing for a week. The man fell forward and was taken into custody by other Louisville officers.
“Former officer Evans abused his authority by violently retaliating against a surrendering arrestee who had been exercising his First Amendment rights during a demonstration in Louisville, during the racial justice demonstrations in the Spring of 2020,” Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke said in a statement. “The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable officers who violate their oath and the Constitution.”
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky Michael A. Bennett said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisville Police Public Integrity Unit performed "outstanding work" in their joint investigation into the case. “The effort of the assigned agents and detectives resulted in a successful prosecution and is a positive step toward strengthening trust and confidence between our citizens and the officers who protect them," Bennett said in a statement Tuesday.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says Evans will also have to serve two years of supervised release after his prison sentence is complete.