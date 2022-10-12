David McAtee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of using excessive force during the Breonna Taylor protests.

Katie R. Crews pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of excessive force. The charge carries a maximum of one year in prison.

Crews fired nonlethal pepper balls into David McAtee's restaurant just after midnight on June 1, 2020.

A lawsuit from McAtee's family says Crews instigated a conflict that led to his death.

He was shot by a National Guard member after firing a shot out his kitchen door.

Crews was dismissed from her position in the police department in February.

