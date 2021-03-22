ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eric Greitens, the former Navy SEAL officer who rose quickly to become Missouri governor before scandal forced him out of office just a year and a half into his tenure, is making a political comeback with a bid for the Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Roy Blunt.
Greitens announced Monday that he will seek the GOP nomination in 2022.
His announcements comes 14 days after Blunt said he would not seek a third term.
Greitens was seen by some as a potential future presidential candidate until a scandal first reported in January 2018. That's when a St. Louis TV station aired a report about an extramarital affair with his hairdresser in 2015, before he was elected. Greitens was accused of taking nude photos of the woman and using the images to blackmail her. The woman at the center of that case later said she hopes other women “in similar situations” are not discouraged by a criminal process that ultimately ended with no criminal charge.
A second scandal followed that April, when Greitens was accused of illegally using the donor list for his charity, The Mission Continues, to raise money for his 2016 campaign. A prosecutor declined to pursue charges regarding this case in August 2018.
Amid criminal charges and legislative investigations, he resigned in June 2018.
