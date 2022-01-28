ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former southeastern Missouri police chief has pleaded guilty to violating a woman’s civil rights by forcing her to give her children to their paternal grandmother without a court order to do so.
Marc Tragesser, 54, of Sikeston, pleaded guilty to the federal misdemeanor Thursday via video conference in St. Louis’ U.S. District Court, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Prosecutors say Tragesser was the police chief of Marble Hill in November 2018 when he went to the woman’s home and demanded she turn over her children, saying he had a court order to take them. When the woman demanded to see the court order, Tragesser threw her into a wall, injuring her, and handcuffed her, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sirena Wissler said Thursday. Tragesser also wrongly arrested the woman’s boyfriend, accusing him of kidnapping the children, Wissler said.
Tragesser held the woman in his police vehicle for 90 minutes, releasing her only after she agreed to turn the children over to their grandmother, who did not have custody or visitation rights. The woman did not see her children again until four months later, Wissler said.
Tragesser, who was originally indicted last year on a felony civil rights violation count, faces up to a year in prison when he’s sentenced May 24.
Tragesser resigned as Marble Hill’s police chief in November 2019.