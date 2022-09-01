WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired New York Police Department officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters.
Thomas Webster’s prison sentence is the longest so far among roughly 250 people who have been punished for their conduct during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
The previous longest was shared by two other rioters, who were sentenced separately to seven years and three months in prison.
Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge.
In May, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before they convicted Webster of all six counts in his indictment, including:
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer using a dangerous weapon.
- Civil disorder.
- Entering and remaining in restricted grounds with a dangerous weapon.
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted grounds with a dangerous weapon.
- Engaging in physical violence in restricted grounds with a dangerous weapon.
- Engaging in an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.
Download the document below to read the criminal complaint filed back in February of 2021 in this case. The document includes more photographic evidence related to Webster's actions during the riot.